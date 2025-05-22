Windows 11 will get the Apple macOS feature — continuation of programs from smartphone to PC with one click

In a fragment from a Microsoft presentation, the user instantly transfers Spotify session on a Windows 11 PC Similar function of macOS is called Handoff.

Microsoft is working on the «Cross Device Resume» feature for Windows 11. It was spotted in a Microsoft Build 2025 session. Later, Microsoft edited the demo to remove the fragment.

«When you open an app on a mobile device or tablet, Windows can display a discreet icon right on top of your app icon in the taskbar. This creates a «seamless» Windows device experience for your app. It’s a visual element that launches your app directly into a task with a tap, providing a seamless, intuitive switch from PC to phone,» explains Aakash Varshney, senior product manager for cross-device and interaction at Microsoft.

In the deleted demo, hovering the cursor over an icon in the taskbar opens a tooltip «Restore. Recently opened on a mobile device». The function starts Spotify on your PC right from where you left off. The interface looks like a list of programs launched in this way, with only one currently open. The song continues in Windows 11 from the same place.

Microsoft has been testing something similar for several years now, once called Project Rome. The feature is fascinating, provided it is conveniently implemented, but it is not available at the moment. Hiding Microsoft’s demo doesn’t mean an imminent release, but at least the work is underway.

