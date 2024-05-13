Finland’s shocking performance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 was memorable not only for the participants’ bright costumes (one of them had almost none), but also for their inflammatory moves, which reminded us a bit of Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates’ dancing during the actual launch of Windows 95.

Windows95man is an image created by Finnish artist and DJ Teemu Keisteri. The character wears a Windows95 T-shirt (though the logo was thrown up in the final performance) and very short denim shorts with cutoffs (not always, judging by the performance). Usually, Keisteri performs in a duet with Clippy — the famous Windows paperclip assistantHowever, this time the artist chose a dummy of a giant egg and sparks flying from his shorts.

Windows95man’s performance at the grand final «Eurovision»

And here’s how excited Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates were about the launch of Windows 95 30 years ago — the moves may not be as spirited as the Finns’, but just look at how hard Gates is trying:

Finland made it to the final with the song «No Rules», but according to the results of the audience and jury voting, it took only 19th place. This year, Ukraine was among the top three leaders of the main European song contest — the performance of the duo Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil with the song Teresa & Maria was rated at 453 points. The first and second places went to Switzerland and Croatia, respectively.