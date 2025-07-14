Wireless self-charging batteries already withstand 100+ cycles in tests

A team of Spanish researchers from the Institute of Materials Science in Barcelona has demonstrated a new induction mechanism that enables partial self-recharging of batteries.

It is based on a reversible redox chemical process with the participation of ferricyanide (Fe(CN)₆³-/⁴-) and iron ions (Fe²⁺/Fe³⁺). This process does not require the use of bipolar electrodes. Instead, bipolar electrochemistry and conductive electrolyte components are used to charge transfer.

«This revolving mechanism is unprecedented It shows how wireless electrochemistry can be used to develop self-charging systems. In our experiments, the battery capacity increased up to four times and the power output increased significantly», — says the lead author of the study Nieves Casan Pastor.

Although the symmetrical battery design used in the study is not suitable for use in real-world conditions, the experimental results showed that the unit operates with high efficiency for more than 100 cycles. It uses only soluble iron-based compound, which represents a low-cost and environmentally friendly an alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

The induced recharge effect occurs spontaneously during discharge, which reduces the need for external power sources and indicates the possibility of its use in remote or autonomous conditions.

«The idea that a battery can be partially self-recharging opens the way to creating energy storage devices with a longer service life and less dependence on external power sources. In the future, they could power sensors, communication devices or systems located in isolated areas. And in the future, it could even help reduce the size and weight of mobile batteries», — explains Nieves Casan-Pastor.

The results of the study are published in the journal Electrochimica Acta

Source: TechXplore