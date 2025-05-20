WizKids created «smoker» Baldur’s Gate 3 — figures so bad that the batch is recalled

WizKids created a batch of Baldur’s Gate 3 collectible figures, but they went wrong. The figures were not so disgusting only from a distance of 50 meters.

The licensed line of figures caused outrage among fans because they looked disastrously bad. Users immediately began to joke that even Temu or Aliexpress would have to try harder to sell such a terrible product. The wave of hate started with a post by Twitter user X under the nickname HighLODLar — after that, the «jackalope express» was unstoppable.

«My five-year-old nephew would probably do better than», — writes user.

However, the responsibility lies with WizKids, who produced the figures. The company did not hesitate and quickly apologized for the incident. And the funny thing is that WizKids does not want this «treasure» — to be returned to them, even though it cost $50.

«WizKids apologizes for the disappointment with the D&D Icons of the Realms: BG3 Character Boxed Set. We are issuing a full refund—no need to return the product», — the company said.

Dissatisfied customers will receive compensation and will be able to keep the figures, to fulfill the daily requirement of kringle . In addition, the manufacturer has completely removed the line from the official store: the product page displays a 404 error.

But the Internet remembers every fake. In the comments, users did not hold back: someone joked that: «My mother used to buy similar ones in the market when I was a kid». Some compared the figures to radioactive fakes from AliExpress, and one commenter wrote: «When I asked to buy figurines, but my mom said we have figurines at home». Some were not surprised at all to see the result: «If you were expecting something else, then you haven’t seen WizKids miniatures yet». Others simply called it «nonsense» and (not even or) «complete crap».

Despite the fact that Larian Studio is working on Baldur’s Gate 3, Hasbro owns the licensing rights to the merchandise. It was they who signed a deal with WizKids, so it’s inappropriate to blame the game’s developers. However, Hasbro did not control the process too much.

But the official Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to maintain the quality and recently released a major final patch. You shouldn’t expect DLC or more gameplay expansion from the developers because making add-ons is «boring» a chore. For this, players have received official support for mods — so they will come up with something.

