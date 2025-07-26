Wolfenstein will become a series — Amazon has attracted authors of «Fallout» and «Wild West»

After the great success of the Fallout series, Amazon is officially launching another adaptation of the cult video game — this time Wolfenstein. The project is being developed by the production team of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (Kilter Films). Patrick Somerville — the author of the miniseries «Station eleven» and screenwriter «The Leftovers». Joy, Nolan and Somerville will also serve as executive producers.

According to Variety, plot details are being kept under wraps, but the series’ official motto is already known: «The story of the destruction of the Nazis — is always relevant». This perfectly captures the mood and the main theme of the legendary series. The cast of the upcoming series has not yet been announced.

Patrick Somerville noted that he has been a Wolfenstein fan since childhood, so he has a personal interest in the project. The production is being carried out in cooperation with Bethesda Softworks (the owner of the game rights) and MachineGames studio, which developed the latest installments of the series.

Joy and Nolan’s Kilter Films production studio is best known for its work on the «The world of the Wild West» and «Foulout».

What is Wolfenstein?

Wolfenstein — is a series of first-person shooters set in an alternate history where the Nazis won World War II. In such circumstances, the protagonist, the American military officer William «B.J.» Blazkovich, wages a guerrilla war against the totalitarian regime. Players destroy enemies, including the infamous Mecha-Hitler — Hitler in a mechanical suit with four machine guns.

The history of the series began in 1981 with Castle Wolfenstein, but it gained cult status after the release of Wolfenstein 3D in 1992, one of the first FPS games.

The latest story installments — Wolfenstein: The New Order (2014) and The New Colossus (2017) — offered a deeper narrative, charismatic characters, and spectacular gameplay. In 2019, two spin-offs were released, after which the series took a break.

Even the approximate release date of the Wolfenstein series has not yet been announced, and the casting of actors has not yet begun, but we can already say for sure — Amazon is betting on another video game adaptation. After Fallout, which received high marks from viewers and critics, expectations for Wolfenstein are extremely high. Work on the second season of «Fallout» is in full swing, and its production was completed in May.

Source: gamesradar, ign, variety