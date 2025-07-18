World Liberty Financial tokens will be open for trading

Holders of WLFI tokens issued by one of Donald Trump’s family’s crypto ventures, World Liberty Financial, have voted to make the coins open for trading. At the time of the launch last year WLFI tokens were sold to investors as unavailable for trading. Instead, they gave the owners the right to vote on some changes to the platform or its code.

Early investors saw WLFI as an interesting investment because of its connection to Trump and, in turn, had expectations that the tokens would increase in value due to his support. By making the tokens tradable, investors will be able to determine their price, which will allow for speculation, generate trading fees for exchanges upon listing, and likely increase interest from a wider range of crypto investors.

An increase in the price of WLFI tokens will also increase the value of tokens held by the US president’s family. Overall, thanks to World Liberty and other crypto businesses, the Trump family managed to earn at least $620 million.