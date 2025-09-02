World record: solar-electric airplane climbs 9.5 km

Swiss researcher and pilot Raphael Domjan set a world record by flying a solar-powered electric plane to a height of 9.5 km.

It is noted, that the record was set on August 12 this year. Domjan for more than 5 hours, flying the HB-SXA electric airplane developed by SolarStratos. The researcher sought to demonstrate, that electric airplanes, powered by solar energy, are capable of compete with traditional aircraft even at high altitudes.

“Up there, facing the sun, which feeds our wings, flying without burning a drop of fuel… it’s an indescribable feeling… a moment out of time”, — Domjan later shared his impressions.

The researcher took off from the airport Sion in western Switzerland and for the next 2 hours continuously gained altitude. Domian was wearing a spacesuit similar to the one used by astronauts. With the others, he managed to climb to an altitude of 9,521 meters. This is the highest altitude ever reached by a solar-powered electric airplane.

The previous record was set by the pilot Solar Impulse by André Borschberg in 2010 and amounted to 9,235 meters. At this altitude, Rafael Domjan’s plane flew alongside a passenger airliner, that burned tons of fuel. The contrast was poetic, but the symbolism was hard to miss.

The record is yet to be confirmed International Aviation Federation, but Rafael Domjan himself is positive. According to him, the mythical 10,000-meter mark is already becoming achievable. The next goal of the pilot and researcher, which he does not hide, is to enter space on a vehicle, that will use only solar energy.

The HB-SXA aircraft was created by the german company Elektra Solar and modified by specialists from the startup SolarStratos. Its weight is only 450 kg. The thin 25-meter wings, similar to those of an airframe, are covered with solar panels, covering an area of more than 22.4 square meters. This is enough to support the operation of two electric motors for more than a day under favorable conditions.

Backup power is provided by a small 20 kWh lithium-ion battery. During the flight Domjan relied entirely on solar energy and thermal flows, coming from the warm August earth.

A propeller installed on an airplane variable pitch helped stabilize the flight in thin air. Since the cockpit was not airtight, Domjan had to wear a special suit, that supplies oxygen and protects against low temperatures of about -70°C.

At that altitude, even minor technical malfunctions can be deadly. Nevertheless, the flight went smoothly: by the end of July the airplane was coming more than a hundred hours, despite its experimental status.

SolarStratos is currently planning to take the aircraft to even higher altitudes. The ultimate goal is to reach the stratosphere, at an altitude of about 25 thousand meters. This project will include atmospheric measurements, designed to help scientists, studying the upper atmosphere and climate change.

In 2016, the Solar Impulse 2 aircraft flew around the world for the first time using only solar energy. However, this required a whole team and years of careful planning. SolarStratos is distinguished by the need for only one pilot, the lightweight design of the aircraft, and plans for regular flights to high altitudes.

Previously Raphael Domjan led the project PlanetSolar, the first solar-powered ship to sail around the world. He has also been advocating for the transition to solar-powered transportation for many years.