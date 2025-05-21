World’s smallest semiconductor structure used to produce «pure» hydrogen

For the first time in history, scientists from South Korea have received an environmentally friendly pure hydrogen, using an ultra-small quantum semiconductor material as a photoelectrode.

It is noted that researchers from the Institute of Science and Technology Tegu Kangbuk, Hanyang University and Korea University have for the first time used a tiny material measuring just 26 atoms to conduct an efficient and stable photocatalysis in water. The material consists of cadmium selenide (CdSe₁₃), which belongs to group II-VI semiconductors, and its dimensions are less than one nanometer.

According to Professor According to Jiwong Yang, such materials have proven to be promising due to their high ability to undergo surface chemical reactions, but their use was limited by structural instability and low electrical conductivity. To overcome these limitations, the scientists created a three-dimensional self-organizing structure in which quantum cells form a stable interconnected network. The scientists have created transverse bonds between the central atoms of the structure (ligands) on the surface of nanoscale particles, preserving the unique properties of individual clusters and preventing their degradation in water.

The nanoscale material was doped with cobalt ions (Co²⁺) to significantly increase the electrical conductivity and efficiently hydrogen production through photocatalysis using solar energy. As noted by Jiwong Yang, the study was the first of its kind to demonstrate the potential of a nanoscale semiconductor structure as a photocatalyst.

According to the scientists, overcoming the limitations of such nanoscale structures and utilizing their unique properties opens up opportunities for designing materials that combine functionality and stability. However, for commercial use, it is necessary to ensure the long-term stability of these materials in the aquatic environment, to increase the durability and catalyst performance.This innovation paves the way for wider applications of quantum nanomaterials, including the development of next-generation catalysts and quantum energy solutions.

The study was published in the journal Nano Letters

Source: Interesting Engineering