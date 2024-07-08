«Wrap two»: Huawei creates a 10-inch phone that folds three times

For some time now, rumors have been circulating that Huawei is working on a phone that has three parts and folds in two places — in fact, three times. Now, insiders at Digital Chat Station and Ice Universe have shared fresh details about the device.

Digital Chat Station reveals in a post on Weibo that Huawei’s triple-folding phone (allegedly the world’s first) has an innovative design — «internal folding + external folding» with a double hinge. This design will not allow the phone to be completely folded in or out. The total screen size is estimated to be about 10 inches. Also, this device can be well controlled wrinkling — this is a major problem with foldable devices.

The post also says that the phone has «advanced new technologies» and mentions the absence of «competitors». This is a bold statement, given Samsung’s dominance in the foldable device market.

One of the prerequisites for triple folding is that it must be thin enough, which is Huawei's strength. This is also the weakness of Samsung. After several years of complacency and continuous laziness, when Samsung wakes up again, the world has changed. When its market share was… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 8, 2024

At the same time, Ice Universe, confirms this claim and says that Huawei will be the first to release a phone that folds three times. The insider specifically points to Samsung, suggesting that its «technology is far behind» and the company is still struggling with basic folding designs.

«One of the prerequisites for triple folding is that it has to be quite thin, and this is a strength of Huawei», — says Ice Universe and adds: «It is also a weakness of Samsung».

Huawei has been working on a triple-folding phone for a long time. The company began filing patent applications for this technology in 2021, and new applications were filed in 2022. Another patent, filed in February 2023, shows a tri-folding phone with two hinges and a flexible screen that folds outward — like the one mentioned by Digital Chat Station.

Source: gizmochina