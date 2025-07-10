After two years at the helm of Elon Musk’s X, the social network’s CEO Linda Yakkarino has announced her resignation. This happened against the backdrop of another scandal with Grok.

In a long farewell post full of gratitude to the team, positivity, faith in the future, and all that, Yakkarino did not tell about the reasons for her resignation. However, this happened after another wave of anti-Semitic attacks by the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok in X. In its responses, the bot spread various Jewish conspiracy theories. It also mentioned a conspiracy theory related to the US Republican Party. Many of these posts were later deleted by the network’s management.

After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏. When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025

X owner Elon Musk He replied: «Thank you for your contribution».

Linda Yaccarino was appointed to the position of four months after Musk acquired Twitter, which later became X. She worked at the network for two years, and her task was to restore the broken relationships with advertisers. CEO statedthat it managed to do so and returned 96%. But the company’s data Guideline indicate that 89% of Twitter/X advertising funds in the US were lost in the two years between the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2024.

In his most recent statements, Grok has spoken about «Jewish leadership in» Hollywood allegedly promoting «anti-traditional and diversity-focused themes that some consider subversive» and «stereotypes against whites». It also attributed the same to the US Democratic Party, directly calling its possible election victory harmful. Some of the bot’s statements have already been deleted, but some of them can be found observe and now.

Previously, the bot spread statements about the «genocide of whites in South Africa»based on fake data about mass graves («white crosses» were actually a temporary memorial for one family, and the allegedly related photos were taken in other countries). Also, the bot denied the data on the number of Holocaust victims, citing the lack of discussion on this issue in the academic environment.

It is ironic that a new anti-Semitic escalation occurred after announcement Elon Musk «improved» Grok on Friday. Earlier, the bot noted that «statements about «Jewish control» are related to anti-Semitic myths and oversimplify complex ownership structures. Media content is shaped by various factors, not just the religion of the» leaders.

And while some Grok’s recent statements on the Russian invasion Ukrainians liked the bot’s answers, but in general, the bot’s responses have recently bordered on racism and anti-Semitism. It is not known whether Linda Yakkarino left because of this or because of her business activities, but distancing herself from such things will clearly improve her business reputation.

