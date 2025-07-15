Xbox graphics department is looking for new employees with a post featuring a poorly generated AI image

After the recent massive layoffs at Microsoft, which are partially blamed on AI, the Xbox graphics department is looking for new employees. The department generated the image, but did not even correct the errors.

Despite the fact that 9 thousand employees lost their jobs the company is currently looking for new ones. The head of Xbox Graphics, Mike Matsel, recently published on LinkedIn vacancies for new engineers. However, it did so using an image that was clearly generated by AI and looks low-quality. The image shows a woman at a computer, which might look normal if the screen was not located on the back of the monitor. At the same time, the table looks as if it was forgotten to be painted. Below the picture is added: «Xbox Graphics is hiring».

The job posting itself refers to the search for specialists in device drivers, GPU performance, or system validation. But many commenters didn’t even read the details — they immediately drew attention to the image and its quality. It’s just quite funny that a tech giant is looking for new employees to work with graphics when it hasn’t even tried to fix the bug.

«To publish this a few days after Microsoft laid off 9,000 employees in game development, while using an AI-generated image where the monitor is backwards… dude, feel the situation», — wrote a Meta employee.

Some have suggested that this was done on purpose, that the image was crooked to attract attention. The author of the post has not yet responded to this. We can recall another recent incident: the top Xbox has advised laid-off employees to look for jobs through AI.

Source: LinkedIn