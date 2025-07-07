Xbox top executive advises laid-off employees to look for jobs through AI

Xbox Game Studios Publishing executive producer Matt Turnbull «adds fuel to the fire» after massive layoffs 9,000 employees Microsoft. This mockery is directly related to AI.

Matt Turnbull urged fired colleagues to seek support from AI to gain a sense of «emotional clarity and» confidence. Naturally, LinkedIn users trashed his post for being cynical and inhumane.

The post, which appeared shortly after another wave of layoffs at Microsoft, suggested using AI-powered chatbots to reduce the «emotional and cognitive burden» after losing a job. Turnbull cited examples of promts that would help create a resume, create a 30-day recovery plan, write LinkedIn posts, and «rethink imposter syndrome».

«These are really challenging times, and if you’re navigating a layoff or even quietly preparing for one, you’re not alone and you don’t have to go it alone. No AI tool is a replacement for your voice or your lived experience. But at a time when mental energy is scarce, these tools can help get you unstuck faster, calmer, and with more clarity», — wrote the executive producer of Xbox Game Studios Publishing.

The inappropriate post by the Xbox top was published at the wrong time, to say the least. The call to ask for AI help to get a job sounds strange given that artificial intelligence is often cited as one of the factors behind mass layoffs. The comments to the post were so negative that Turnbull deleted it, but the «flavor of» remained.

Critics say this «support» is not only indifferent to people who have lost their livelihood, but also offensive. Instead of live help, people are advised to turn to the very technology that partially pushed them out of the market. It’s not just about resumes or self-presentation – emotional support after a layoff requires real people, not interfaces. In addition, thousands of stories flooded the web when people were literally going crazy or dreaming of being chosen through chatbots. Even OpenAI has hired a psychiatrist to study how users lose their sanity. А Meta goes the other way — creates AI friendsThis can lead to an even worse sense of loneliness.

The situation is even more tense given that Microsoft is investing billions in the development of AI infrastructure at the same time. And in fact, it proposes to replace human contact with an automated algorithm, which has caused them to be pushed out of the labor market.

Source: The Verge