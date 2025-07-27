Xenomorphs are back: a new trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion for PC and PS5 was shown

IGN has exclusively presented a new gameplay trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition. This is an updated version of the shooter that previously available only in virtual realityand will be released on PS5 and PC in a few months.

The new video shows bloody, cold and tense gameplay footage. In it, xenomorphs are chasing the protagonist, Zulu Hendricks, a former colonial marine. The trailer demonstrates the classic elements of the series: assault rifles, motion detectors, sudden attacks from around the corner — and the overall level of danger that has only increased. The developers promise an even more terrifying experience.

The game takes place on the planet Purdan (LV-354) in the Castor’s Cradle research complex, which is owned by Gemini Exoplanet Solutions. The location is almost completely abandoned and hostile. The story takes place between «Alien» and «Aliens», and Zula’s partner is a synthetic named Davis 01.

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition — is not just a re-release. The developers have added improved graphics, deeper environmental detail, and even more dangerous xenomorphs. In addition, the game runs at a stable 60 frames per second, which should provide a smooth and dynamic gameplay. The authors describe it as «the next stage in the development of the Alien» combat experience.

У reviews of the original VR version Alien: Rogue Incursion was called by journalists a «successful and atmospheric attempt to bring the Alien universe to virtual reality». They praised the story, authentic visuals, and tension created by xenomorphs. However, they also noted the repetitiveness of the battles, the alleged artificial intelligence, and minor technical bugs that indicate that this was a first attempt.

Nevertheless, the game was recommended to both fans of the series and newcomers — it showed potential for future development. And we already know that the second part (Part Two) is in development. In it, Zula will continue the fight — with even stronger enemies and more difficult challenges.

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition will be released on PC and PS5 on September 30, 2025.

Source: ign