Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro: triple camera with OIS, 1.5K displays, and a price starting at UAH 20 thousand

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its new premium smartphones for the fall season – Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. Both new products feature a 6.67-inch CrystalRes-AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2712×1220 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, maximum brightness of up to 4000 nits, 12-bit color depth, and DCI-P3 coverage.

Both smartphones are IP68 water and dust resistant. Among the design differences is that the back of the 14T Pro is slightly curved, while the 14T is flat. Both smartphones run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and integration with Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

Xiaomi 14T

The more affordable version of the Xiaomi 14T has a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. A triple camera is available on the back. It includes a main module based on a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto module with a focal length of 50 mm, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports 67W fast wired charging.

The price of Xiaomi 14T starts at €650. In Ukraine, this model in the 12+256 GB configuration is offered for 19999 UAH, and the version with 12+512 GB of memory costs 21999 UAH. The smartphone is available in Titan Gray, Titan Blue, Titan Black, and Lemon Green faux leather colors.

Xiaomi 14T Pro

Xiaomi 14T Pro is a more powerful model. It is equipped with a faster Dimensity 9300+ chipset, which has one Cortex-X4 core with a frequency of 3.23 GHz and a more powerful Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU. The configuration includes 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage.

The 14T Pro’s camera is also triple, but it differs from the Xiaomi 14T. In this case, the main module is equipped with a larger Light Fusion 900 sensor measuring 1/1.31 inches with a resolution of 50 MP and OIS. There is also a 50-megapixel telephoto module with a focal length of 60 mm and an ultra-wide-angle module with a resolution of 12 MP. The battery also has a capacity of 5000 mAh. But this model supports faster 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 14T Pro is available in Titan Gray, Titan Blue, and Titan Black colors, starting at €800 for the 12+256 GB model. The price of Xiaomi 14T Pro in Ukraine is 29999 UAH for the 12+512 GB model and 31999 UAH for the 12 GB+1 TB version.

