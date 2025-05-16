Xiaomi has announced its own XRING 01 processor

Xiaomi just said about the upcoming release of the XRING 01 processor, which the company will use in its smartphones. Rumors about its development have been going for a long time.

If we summarize all the information about the Xiaomi chip, Gizmochina says that the smartphone manufacturer has been developing the processor for about 10 years. Recently, this was evidenced by rumors about Xiaomi vacancies and participation in the development of the a huge team of more than 1000 people in a separate company created for this purpose.

There is no official information about the chip’s characteristics, but the website GizmoChina is said to be based on TSMC’s 4nm process, 1+3+4 layout, and is supposed to be slightly behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400. Allegedly, it has a high-performance Cortex-X925 core with a clock speed of 3.2 GHz, three Cortex-A725 cores with a frequency of 2.6 GHz, and four Cortex-A520 2.0 GHz. Graphics are rendered by the Imagination Technologies IMG DXT72 chip with a clock speed of 1.3 GHz. It reportedly outperforms the Adreno 740 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Currently, Google, Samsung, and Huawei use their own processors for smartphones. Unlike Apple’s processors, these chips are not widely considered to be overly outstanding or productive compared to Qualcomm and MediaTek processors.

Currently, Chinese companies are trying to distance themselves from Western developments. Recently, ITC.ua reported on merger of Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus to develop Android without Google. Because of this, Huawei has long done both, i.e., developed the chips and the operating system. XRING 01 is expected to debut in the Xiaomi 15s phone in the near future. Xiaomi says the processor will be available in late May.