Xiaomi has shown Poco C85: 6000 mAh and 120 Hz for $110

Xiaomi introduced a new smartphone under its Poco brand. The new Poco C85, and as you can easily tell from its affiliation with the C-series line, is a budget solution without 5G support. However, this model offers a large capacity battery.

The Poco C85 smartphone has a 6.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 810 nits. The device runs on the following chipset MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra. It is complemented by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot. The main camera has a resolution of 50 MP, and the front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.

The battery capacity of 6000 mAh is responsible for autonomy. The device supports 33W fast wired charging. Other features of the Poco C85 include a fingerprint scanner in the power button, a 3.5 mm audio headphone jack, and IP64 protection that ensures resistance to dust and splashes. The smartphone measures 171.56×79.47×7.99 mm and weighs 205 g. It will be available in three colors: purple, black, and green.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

If the characteristics of Poco C85 seem familiar to you, there’s nothing surprising about it. Xiaomi continues to expand the range of its devices by changing the stickers on the case. In this case, the Poco C85 is actually a copy of the Redmi 15C 4G, which the company introduced in August, is available in Ukraine at a price starting at UAH 4499. The differences are limited to the brand logo and color options, while the specifications and design remain the same. Poco C85 models are priced at around $109.

Source: gsmarena