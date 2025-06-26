Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 tablet received Xring O1 chip — laptop capabilities and a large battery

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 tablet received own brand processor Xring O1. This is the second model with a new chip on board, after the Pad 7 Ultra presented a month ago.

The company is promoting the tablet as a compromise between the smaller 11″ models and the aforementioned «monster» with a diagonal of 14 inches. The screen has an aspect ratio of 3:2 and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The tablet is thinner than the Pad 7 Pro — 5.8 mm compared to 6.2 mm.

The tablet weighs more (576 g) not only because of the larger display, but also because of the larger battery. The Pad 7 Pro’s battery has a 10,610 mAh capacity and supports really fast charging with 120W of power. It’s a big a jump from 7 Prowhich had an 8850 mAh battery with 67W charging.

Xiaomi advertises the tablet as an alternative to a full-fledged laptop with an additional keyboard. It is magnetically attached to the tablet and has a fully adjustable hinge. The Pad 7S Pro 12.5 has the latest version of WPS Office, which supports ZWCAD (DWG compatible) and CAJViewer (file converter for various formats). The tablet can wirelessly duplicate the screen on a PC with a delay of only 41 ms. It supports keyboard and mouse together and offers easy file transfer to a computer. Not only on Windows PCs, but also on Macs.

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro has 6 speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Combined with a larger display, this promises a better video and gaming experience. The tablet goes on sale today, starting at $460 for the base model with 8GB/256GB. The maximum of 5 possible variants, 16 GB/1 TB, costs $630. Prices in dollars are converted as the global release has not yet been announced.

Source: GSMArena