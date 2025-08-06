Xiaomi Redmi A monitors have been released: IPS 23.8" / 144 Hz for $65 and two more models

Xiaomi, known not only for smartphones, TV sets, electric vehicles, but also monitors, has introduced a new line of Redmi A-Series. It consists of three models with diagonals of 22, 24, and 27 inches and is aimed at those who are looking for an affordable solution for work, study, or basic gaming. And most importantly — the prices are impressive even against the background of the budget segment.

Redmi A22 – for almost nothing

The Xiaomi Redmi A22 is probably the cheapest 100Hz VA gaming monitor. It costs only 379 yuan, which is about $53. For comparison, the cheapest analogs from MSI cost at least $65-70.

With a 21.45-inch screen, Full HD (1080p) resolution, the Redmi A22 is a good option for school, college, or office work — with the bonus of a higher refresh rate for smoother images.

Redmi A24 2026 – color accuracy

The Redmi A24 2026 — is probably the most affordable IPS monitor with a 1080p resolution and 144Hz frequency. Its price is 469 yuan, or about $65.

In addition to fast image refresh, it provides high color accuracy (Delta E<1). This indicator is usually inherent in much more expensive professional monitors. This makes A24 perfect not only for gamers, but also for content creators — designers, photographers, video editors.

Redmi A27 2026 – bigger screen

The third model, Redmi A27 2026, is a version of the A24, but with a diagonal of 27 inches. It has an IPS matrix, Full HD resolution, 144 Hz frequency, and the same set of characteristics, but gives more immersion due to its larger dimensions. The maximum brightness is 300 nits. The panel provides 99% coverage of the sRGB color space.

The price is — 579 yuan, or about $80, making it one of the most affordable 27-inch IPS models with this refresh rate.

All three new models of Xiaomi Redmi A monitors are already available for purchase in China. The company hasn’t announced any plans to enter other markets yet, but given the prices, demand will be strong even in fierce competition.

Source: wccftech