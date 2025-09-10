Xiaomi Redmi G27Q: a gaming monitor with 2K, 200 Hz and HDR400 for only $112

Xiaomi uses an aggressive pricing strategy in many market segments where it offers its products. Another manifestation of this aggressive pricing can be seen in the new Redmi G27Q 2026 gaming monitor. It may become the most affordable gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution and 200Hz refresh rate.

Currently, in the price range of about $100-130, you can usually find 24-inch monitors with 1080p resolution and 144 to 200 Hz refresh rate. But a 27-inch display with 2K and such characteristics is practically unavailable in this category. For example, the cheapest analog — Acer Nitro KG271U with a frequency of up to 180 Hz and similar characteristics — costs $179.

Redmi G27Q 2026 was priced at 799 yuan (about $112). This is an extremely low price for a 2K monitor with a 200Hz refresh rate, which also features a fast IPS matrix, HDR400 support, extended color gamut (95% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB), and an ergonomic design with the ability to swivel the screen. The model with an adjustable stand is slightly more expensive at —899 yuan ($126), but even so, the price does not exceed $130.

The design of the new product looks more modern than Redmi A22, which is the entry-level for gamers: 24 inches, Full HD and 100 Hz at a price of only $53.

Thus, Xiaomi now offers the most affordable options in both the 1080p@100Hz and 1440p@200Hz segments. At the same time, the G27Q 2026 will be a more favorable choice for dynamic games due to its high refresh rate and vivid color reproduction. Additional support for HDR400 improves image quality by enhancing contrast and detail.

It’s worth noting that display prices are gradually decreasing not only for VA and IPS panels, but also for OLED monitors. This makes modern gaming technologies more affordable for a wide range of users.

Redmi G27Q 2026 is already available for purchase in China at a price of 799 yuan. This is even cheaper than the previous version of the Redmi G27Q 2025, which had similar characteristics but operated at 180 Hz. There was also a 240 Hz version, but it had the same brightness as the 2026 model. Thus, the new product actually occupies an intermediate place between the two previous versions, offering a balanced combination of brightness and high refresh rate.

Source: wccftech