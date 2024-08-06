Xiaomi smartphones will be able to detect hidden cameras thanks to HyperOS 2.0 update

Xiaomi continues to develop its mobile operating system HyperOS. According to knowledgeable sources, the Chinese giant is preparing to launch a new version of HyperOS 2.0, which will include several new features.

One of the innovations will be the function of detecting a hidden camera using smartphones. It will reportedly allow supported Xiaomi devices to detect hidden cameras using wireless LAN signals.

Using this feature, users of Xiaomi phones will be able to detect suspicious devices, assuming that the cameras themselves are connected to a local Wi-Fi network. Several screenshots of the upcoming hidden camera detection feature have already been posted online. One of them contains the text «Detect hidden cameras to protect your privacy and personal security».

The screenshots also show that users will be able to scan suspicious devices with a single tap. Once this feature is available, users will need to press the «Start Scan» button and wait for the devices to be detected. Once the scan is complete, the results will show whether cameras were found or not.

Notably, this new HyperOS 2.0 privacy feature seems to have been inspired by a previously developed Python-based application called Ingram. Ingram detects camera vulnerabilities by checking IP addresses. The tool also includes features such as signal strength analysis, SSID translation, MAC address identification, and network traffic analysis.

This security feature will be useful for users, especially travelers who often live in new places. HyperOS 2.0 is expected to be launched in October this year.

Source: neowin