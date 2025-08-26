Xiaomi tests a longer SU7: a small increase, but a much more comfortable interior

After a successful launch with the first two models — sedan Xiaomi SU7 and a crossover Xiaomi YU7 — the company is already preparing the next step. Camouflaged prototypes of an elongated version of the electric sedan have been spotted on the roads in China, which retains the sleek silhouette of the standard SU7, but with an important difference — increased length. The additional space is in the area behind the center pillar, which clearly indicates a focus on the comfort of second-row passengers.

Potential changes to Xiaomi SU7 L

The base version of the Xiaomi SU7 is already a large sedan. The length of the car is 4997 mm, and the wheelbase is — 3000 mm. Estimates from the photos show that the new version can grow up to 5200 mm in length, and the wheelbase will increase by another 80-150 mm. In automotive design, this is a significant increase, which directly means more legroom for passengers in the rear.

The lengthening significantly changes the character of the car. While the regular SU7 is promoted as a high-performance electric car for the driver, the extended version is aimed at the business class segment, where comfort in the second row is valued. Analysts have already drawn parallels with the Porsche Panamera Executive, which is designed specifically for customers who most often use chauffeur services.

According to preliminary data, Xiaomi SU7 L (unofficial name) may get wider and more comfortable rear seats, separate screens for entertainment, and additional options such as a small refrigerator. This will turn the rear row into a mobile office or lounge area.

The extended body and increased weight require changes not only in design. Engineers will have to reconfigure the suspension to maintain a balance between comfort and handling. At the same time, it is expected that the new model will retain the 800-volt architecture that ensures fast charging, as well as modern intelligent driver assistance systems already known from the SU7.

The appearance of this prototype confirms that Xiaomi’s automotive ambitions are not limited to two models. According to insiders, the company is simultaneously testing several new electric vehicles, including a GT version of the YU7 crossover with enhanced dynamic performance.

Currently, the elongated sedan is only at an early stage of testing and is hiding under camouflage. Xiaomi does not disclose the official name, exact specifications, or release dates. However, analysts believe that the market premiere could take place in early 2026.

Price and competitors

There are no official details on the price, but market sources predict a cost of more than 400 thousand yuan (€47.6 thousand). This will allow SU7 L to take an intermediate position between local competitors such as BYD Han (from €33.3 thousand), and imported premium models, including the Tesla Model S (from €81.6 thousand in China).

Source: arenaev