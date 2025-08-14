Xiaomi unveiled Poco M7 Plus and M7 4G with 7000 mAh Si-C battery

Xiaomi Poco brand has introduced a pair of new smartphones, Poco M7 Plus and M7 4G, which focus on autonomy. The new products have a 7000 mAh battery based on Si-C technology, which provides higher energy density and better cell endurance than conventional lithium-ion batteries. It supports 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging, which allows the smartphone to be used as a power bank for other devices.

Poco M7 Plus

The Poco M7 Plus smartphone is equipped with a 6.9-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The panel supports a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a peak brightness of 550 nits. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device contains a processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A microSD card with a capacity of up to 2 TB can be additionally installed.

The main camera of the Poco M7 Plus has a 50-megapixel sensor and autofocus, but there is no image stabilization system. The second module is an auxiliary one, and its characteristics are not specified. The front camera is located in the round hole of the display and has an 8-megapixel sensor.

Despite the high-capacity battery, the smartphone’s body is only 8.4 mm thick, and Poco claims that it is the thinnest smartphone with a battery of this size. The weight is 217 g, and the body is IP64 (dust and splash) rated.

The device comes with Android 15 based on HyperOS, promising 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Google Gemini is built-in to work with artificial intelligence.

Sales of Poco M7 Plus smartphone will start on August 19. The starting version with 6/128 GB of memory costs $160, and the 8/128 GB configuration is priced at $170. Users will be offered Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver colors.

Poco M7 4G

This is a more affordable alternative to Poco M7 Plus, and in terms of its characteristics, the new product resembles Redmi 15 4G. The device also includes a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, but with a brightness of up to 850 nits.

This model is powered by a Snapdragon 685 processor. Users will receive configurations with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, as well as 8 GB + 256 GB. There is a microSD card slot with a capacity of up to 2 TB. The main camera is — 50 megapixels f/1.8 with 1080p video recording, the front camera is — 8 megapixels f/2.0.

This version is slightly thicker (8.55 mm) and heavier (224 g). The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP64 protection, weighs 224 g, and runs on HyperOS 2.

The price of Poco M7 4G in Europe starts at 100 euros.