Xiaomi unveiled Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+: 7000 mAh battery and price from $210

As well as expectedXiaomi has officially launched the new Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ smartphones in China. The company has emphasized body durability, water resistance, and record-breaking battery life. These are the most durable Note series smartphones ever, and they won’t disappoint fans of performance and photography.

Features

Both models have a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772×1280 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Peak brightness reaches 3200 nits. The sensor response frequency is 480 Hz, and some games activate instant readout up to 2560 Hz. To reduce flicker, a PWM dimmer with a frequency of 3840 Hz is used. The display supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HDR Vivid, has a 12-bit color depth and DCI-P3 color space coverage. Wet Touch 2.0 technology allows you to control your smartphone even when the display is wet.

Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor (4nm, up to 2.6 GHz, Mali-G615 MC2 GPU). The amount of RAM can be 8 or 12 GB, and the storage capacity is 256 or 512 GB. In turn, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is the first smartphone based on the new Snapdragon Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip with Adreno 810 graphics. For better temperature control in this model, the manufacturer has introduced an Ice-Sealed Circulating Cooling Pump cooling system with a large graphite layer. The device has 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.

In terms of design, the back has hardly changed compared to the last year’s Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Redmi Note 15 Pro smartphone has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS (f/1.5 lens). It is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 2-megapixel macro module. The front camera has a 20-megapixel sensor. Note 15 Pro+ offers a better camera configuration. The main 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor with OIS is complemented by a 50-megapixel telephoto module with 2.5x zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera is 32-megapixel. Both models shoot video in 4K resolution and use AI algorithms to enhance and edit photos, such as Magic Eraser and AI Portrait.

Both new models have 7000 mAh batteries, the largest in the Note lineup. The Note 15 Pro supports 45W fast charging, and the Pro+ — 90W. The devices also support 22.5W reverse charging to power other gadgets. The cases are covered with Xiaomi Dragon Crystal glass and reinforced with a fiberglass back panel. The smartphones can withstand a drop from a height of 2 meters on granite. They are certified for IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, which confirms dust resistance and protection even against high-pressure water jets.

The audio system includes symmetrical stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support, which Xiaomi estimates at 400% louder than standard solutions. The smartphones support 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and improved GPS navigation. The Pro+ has an additional Pascal T1S chip, which increases Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speeds by up to 26% and improves positioning accuracy. A special version of Note 15 Pro+ Satellite Messaging Edition supports two-way messaging via the Beidou satellite network, as well as sending SMS in emergency situations without access to mobile communications. Both devices run HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Price

The new Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ smartphones have already gone on sale in China. The colors available are Midnight Black, Purple, White, and Blue.

Redmi Note 15 Pro price:

8/256 GB — $210,

12/256 GB — $238,

12/512 GB — $266.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ price:

12/256 GB — $280,

12/512 GB — $308,

16/512 GB — $336,

Satellite Messaging Edition — $350.

Source: gizmochina