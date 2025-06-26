Xiaomi unveils AI Glasses — its own glasses with a camera and voice control

At today’s big presentation, the company introduced Xiaomi AI Glasses — the brand’s response to Meta Ray-Ban.

Xiaomi’s latest glasses offer 2K (1440p) video recording at up to 30 frames per second and use a screenless interface with voice control. The right temple also has a built-in touchscreen control area. It is possible to equip the glasses with lenses with vision correction or optional electrochromic.

The glasses weigh only 40 g and are equipped with a 12 MP camera with a Sony IMX681 sensor that takes photos, records first-person video, and is also capable of live streaming. There are five microphones with bone conduction and wind noise cancellation, as well as two speakers for media playback.

Xiaomi AI Glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 processor and proprietary Vela operating system. The glasses have a 263 mAh battery that provides up to 8 hours and 36 minutes of battery life — twice as long as Ray-Ban. Xiaomi glasses also have a USB-C port and can be charged without a special case.

Xiaomi AI Glasses are available in black, brown, and green colors. The price of the glasses in China is $278. The company does not say whether they will be available on the global market.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: GSMArena