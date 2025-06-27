Xiaomi unveils Redmi K80 Ultra and K Pad — flagship tablet for $360

For a minimal price, the Redmi K80 Ultra smartphone from Xiaomi’s subsidiary has the best components, with some nuances. But the most powerful processor and huge battery are guaranteed.

Redmi K80 Ultra

Availability MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and a battery with an outstanding 7410 mAh and 100W fast charging automatically makes the Redmi K80 Ultra one of the most powerful flagships. The maximum configuration includes 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage ($530), while the minimum configuration includes 12/256GB ($360).

The 6.83″ OLED screen with a resolution of 1280 x 2772 supports a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. It is equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a 20MP front camera. Perhaps the most «non-flagship» nuance is the single 50MP camera of the OV Light Fusion 800 with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle OV08F shooter.

The IP68 water and dust resistant body also houses two large AAC 1115 coaxial stereo speakers. The phone measures 163.1 x 77.9 x 8.2 mm and weighs 219 g.

It is available in Sandstone Gray, Moon Rock White, Spruce Green, and Ice Front Blue colors. A global release has not yet been announced.

Redmi K Pad

The brand’s first compact tablet has an 8.8″ IPS screen with a resolution of 3008 x 1880 pixels, a refresh rate of 165 Hz and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The hardware is housed in a 6.46 mm thick solid metal body and weighs 336 g.

The tablet has the same Dimensity 9400+ processor and up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. There is an 8 MP front camera and 13 MP on the back. Redmi K Pad is positioned as a gaming tablet, so it has an advanced cooling system in the form of an evaporative chamber with an area of 12,050 mm².

An interesting detail is the presence of two USB-C connectors, one of which is located at the bottom and the other — on the side. The 7500 mAh battery supports 67W wired charging. Redmi K Pad is available in black, green, and lilac colors. The basic 12/256 GB variant costs $390, while the top-of-the-line model with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is priced at $585.

Source: GSMArena