Xiaomi Watch S4 41 mm and Smart Band 10 — flagship features for a small price

During its big presentation, Xiaomi presented not only folding smartphone, tablet and electric carand a couple of small wearable devices. We are talking about the more compact Xiaomi Watch S4 41 mm and the updated Smart Band 10 fitness bracelet.

Xiaomi Watch S4 41 mm

If large dial you don’t like, the new 41 mm version of the Xiaomi Watch S4 might be a worthwhile alternative. It has a round 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and a brightness of up to 2200 nits.

The watch weighs 32 grams and has a water resistance of 5ATM, which means you can swim in it. The device has an updated optical sensor with 4 LEDs and 4 photodiodes for accurate heart rate measurement, including monitoring it while swimming. Also, an improved Xring T1 chip was used, which is 35% more efficient than its predecessor. The operating time on a single charge is up to 8 days.

The price of Xiaomi Watch S4 41 mm starts at $140 for the version with a black or mint green silicone strap. The version with a brown leather strap costs $167, and a set with a metal «Milanese» bracelet will cost $209.

Xiaomi Smart Band 10

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 fitness bracelet is not a revolution, but it develops a familiar concept. The screen has become slightly larger, now it’s a 1.72-inch AMOLED panel with a frequency of 60 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits. The bezel borders have been reduced, so visually the bracelet looks more elegant. The design remains similar, but there is a version with a ceramic case, which will now be sold outside of China.

Xiaomi claims that the new model more accurately tracks physical activity and sleep thanks to a 9-axis sensor. The vibration motor has also been improved, and now it not only buzzes but also shakes pleasantly. The battery remains the same, with a capacity of 233 mAh. It lasts up to 21 days of normal use or up to 9 days with the display on.

The basic version of Xiaomi Smart Band 10 is priced at $38, while the ceramic version will cost $52.

Both models are ready for the Chinese market. The timing of their launch in other regions has not yet been announced.

Source: gsmarena