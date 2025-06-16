Xiaomi XRing O1 chip tested in tests — challenges Qualcomm and MediaTek flagships

Xiaomi used to build devices on other people’s processors, but recently the company released own chip XRing O1. Аnd this time not just for show, but with serious ambitions. For the first time since Surge S1 In 2017, the company’s engineers created a flagship processor that has already proved itself — and it has shown a lot.

This chip made its debut in conjunction with a brand new Xiaomi 15S Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra. The first has already passed a series of synthetic tests that held a Weibo user with the nickname Fat Wei. And what do we have in the end?

In Geekbench 6, the Xiaomi XRing O1 processor gives out 3039 points in single-core and 9458 in multi-core testing modes. In AnTuTu, only the CPU part scored 632832 points. Such results put the chip on par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 — and even make it look better than the average of its competitors.

However, the graphics are a bit more modest. The Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU in the 15S Pro scores 2456 points in 3DMark Steel Nomad Light and 1031655 points in the AnTuTu GPU test. For comparison, the same Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Oppo Find X8 Ultra scores 2584 in 3DMark and over 1150000 in AnTuTu. So in heavy graphic tasks, the XRing O1 still lags behind a little. But the lag is not critical.

The biggest irony is that the XRing O1 — is a flagship that we won’t get. Xiaomi has no plans to bring the 15S Pro or Pad 7 Ultra outside of China. So if you suddenly really want to try the «handmade» heart of Xiaomi, you will have to look for ways to import from China. In the meantime, — can only watch.

Xiaomi has already caught up with the competition with its flagship XRing O1 processor. Perhaps after this gentle kick, other chipmakers will step up their efforts and develop even more productive chips.

Source: notebookcheck