Xiaomi YU7 on the highway: the battery life is lower than claimed, but it charges like a champ

At the end of last month Xiaomi has introduced the Xiaomi YU7 electric crossover. With this model, the company offered interesting characteristics, such as power of up to 690 hp and a range of up to 835 km, as well as a very attractive price of $35,300. The first owners have already received their brand new electric cars, which made it possible to check whether the Chinese company’s promises are true. Independent tests have shown both the strengths and weaknesses of Xiaomi YU7.

During an independent test by Sohu, the Xiaomi YU7 crossover drove 483 km on a highway before the battery discharged to 0%. This is approximately 64.4% of the declared CLTC range of 750 km. The CLTC standard is known for its overstated figures. Xiaomi itself promised in its promotional materials to achieve 80-90% of this range in real traffic conditions. However, the actual figures were much lower.

At the same time, according to Sohu, Xiaomi YU7 demonstrated the largest range at high speed among the electric vehicles they tested in their Run to the End challenge.

It’s also worth noting that when the battery reaches 0%, the electric car does not turn into immobility. After that, Xiaomi YU7 was still able to drive 9 km. This is good, but significantly inferior to the capabilities of the Chinese company’s first electric car. In the previous test Xiaomi SU7 sedan drove more than 20 km after reaching 0% charge.

But charging — is the real trump card of Xiaomi YU7. In the second part of the test, the car was connected to a powerful 400 kW/1000 V charging station. Under these conditions, the battery was fully charged from 0 to 100% in 37 minutes. This is a very good result for a battery with a total capacity of 108.70 kWh, which has a useful capacity of 102 kWh.

Another interesting indicator is that during the entire charging session, the average power supplied to the battery was 176 kW. At the same time, the electric vehicle maintained more than 300 kW of power when charged from 5% to 70%. This cycle was completed in 14 minutes, enough time to drink a cup of coffee. And this is an excellent result for a production electric vehicle.

Source: autoevolution