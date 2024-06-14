XPeng showed images of the Mona M03 electric car with a range of 500 km and a price of €25.7 thousand

Chinese electric car manufacturer XPeng has unveiled the first official images and name of its long-awaited new model, the XPeng Mona M03. This compact electric sedan is the first model in the new XPeng Mona (Made Of New AI) series, created in collaboration with the ride-hailing giant Didi Global. It will be a fairly affordable electric car with a price of about €25.7 thousand.

The Mona M03 model has a fastback design style, featuring accentuated T-shaped headlights and taillights. Despite the absence of a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor, the car is expected to be equipped with XPeng Fuyao’s advanced architecture, including XNGP (XPeng Navigation Guided Pilot) and X-EEA3.0 electronic architecture. These features focus on intelligent driving capabilities.

The M03 is expected to be powered by BYD batteries, which promises a range of over 500 km on a single charge. This is quite a significant figure for an affordable electric vehicle. The production of this model will take place at XPeng’s Zhaoqing plant in Guangdong, China, along with the XPeng P7. The company confirmed that trial production has already begun, with the official launch and deliveries expected in the third quarter of this year.

XPeng initially planned to launch Mona as a sub-brand, but later clarified that it would be a new series under the XPeng brand. This decision could optimize the company’s marketing efforts and increase XPeng’s brand awareness in the EV market.

Source: arenaev