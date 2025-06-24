XRP rises, bitcoin exceeds $106K amid a ceasefire between Iran and Israel

Bitcoin dropped below $100 thousand for the first time since May after the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Now, digital gold has exceeded $106,000 after the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Futures on US stock indices rose by about 0.5%, and the price of crude oil fell to $65 from $75.

The movement of some altcoins was very strong: ETH, XRP, and SOL were up 8%-10%.

Strong price fluctuations resulted in 117,274 traders being liquidated in the last 24 hours, with a total amount of $408.01 million.

The largest position was liquidated on Binance: it was the ETHUSDT pair worth $12.14 million.

The day before, analysts predicted that liquidations could reach $15 billion if BTC grew by 10%.