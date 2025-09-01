XRP value faces a rapid decline

Will it fall XRP price in September? In order to avoid a collapse, the price must stay above $2.70-$2.77, otherwise it risks provoking a technical correction in September, with a potential drop to $2. According to a well-known analyst, Ali, XRP ended August with losses, which raised concerns about a potential bearish movement in early fall.

In addition, some experts called $2.80 a support level, the loss of which could accelerate XRP sales and cause a further 25% drop. In general, it fell by more than 22.30% over the past month after reaching a peak of $3.66.

For example, on August 31, Ali warned that if XRP falls below $2.77, the coin will be further down to $2.40.

On September 1, he updated his forecast to a more positive one, according to which, if XRP can hold above the $2.70 level, the token will then expect a breakout of $2.90. If this mark is reached, the price of XRP could soar to $3.70.

At the time of writing, the tokens are trading at $2.76 with a 114.7% increase in trading volume per day. This means that XRP is actively traded.