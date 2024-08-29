«You are charging them wrong»: Samsung gives reason for paint peeling off Galaxy Fold6

A few weeks after the release, some Samsung Galaxy Fold6 users noticedthat the paint on the smartphones costing from ₴80 thousand. peels off on the sides. Samsung sees the reason in the use of third-party chargers.

Samsung has responded to the issue on its support pages in some regions, including Canada. The company suggests that the paint peeling is caused by improperly grounded third-party chargers. According to Samsung, these chargers can cause a current leakage that affects the phone’s anodized coating and leads to a loss of coverage. In addition to wired chargers, wireless Qi devices and EMS massagers that are powered by the smartphone are also mentioned.

The smartphone maker notes that high-quality chargers from reputable brands that meet standards should not be a problem. Samsung warns against fake and low-quality chargers. The company also recommends its own official chargers.

Naturally, this explanation was met with doubts. Many Reddit users are surprised that charging methods that have never caused similar problems on other Samsung devices have had such an impact on the Galaxy Fold6. Owners compare the answer to Apple’s famous «hit»: «You’re just holding them wrong». Back then, the iPhone 4 manufacturer faced a backlash for downplaying the role of the smartphone’s design, which led users to block the antenna.

