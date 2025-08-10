You have been heard: OpenAI brings GPT-4o back to ChatGPT amid GPT-5 dissatisfaction

After the launch of GPT-5, users complain about a drastic change in the tone and content of ChatGPT responses compared to GPT-4o. OpenAI decided to give them what they asked for.

Earlier, ITC.ua wrote about user complaints that Instead of the friendly tone of GPT-4o, they received short, dry answers office clerks who lack creativity. OpenAI didn’t want to impose something they didn’t like on their customers and returned GPT-4o to ChatGPT. On X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that the company will allow paid users to return to the previous model. The CEO also promises to make GPT-5 “smarter”, complaining about technical errors during the implementation of the fifth version.

“We will allow Plus users to continue using 4o. We will monitor usage as we consider how long to offer legacy models. *Starting today, the GPT-5 will seem smarter. Yesterday, the auto switch broke and was down for a while, making the GPT-5 seem much dumber. We are also making some changes to how the decision boundary works, which should help you get the right model more often. *We’re making it more transparent to determine which model is answering a particular query,” the announcement reads.

During the launch of the new GPT-5 model OpenAI has removed the ChatGPT model selection tool as such. This menu used to contain a list of models to switch between. Users could select the GPT-4o, for example, for complex tasks, or choose the faster o4 mini model for appropriate tasks. Users also had the option to switch between model generations. OpenAI made the GPT-5 the default model, automatically redirecting users to its various variants for different types of tasks.

People who used ChatGPT for emotional support were not the only ones who complained about GPT-5. One user wrote on Reddit that he canceled his ChatGPT Plus subscription due to this change and his disappointment that OpenAI removed the previous models: “I was using 4o for creativity and new ideas, o3 — for pure logic, o3-Pro — for deep research, 4.5 — for writing, etc.». Even with automatic redirection, the choice is obviously narrowed. Users have already started to rejoice the possibility of a “rollback”.