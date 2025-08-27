"You live here now": teaser trailer for Return to Silent Hill with James Sunderland released

The first teaser trailer for the horror film Return to Silent Hill, the third adaptation of the cult game franchise, this time focusing on the plot of Silent Hill 2, has been released.

“James Sunderland is devastated by the separation from his beloved and receives a mysterious letter that leads him to a town called Silent Hill, where he hopes to find her. Later it turns out that the town has been altered by an unknown malevolent force. Doubting his mental stability, James tries to grasp reality and hopes to stay strong enough to save his beloved.” — from the official synopsis.

Sunderland was played by Jeremy Irvine, and Mary Craney — Hannah Emily Andersen.

Christopher Gans, who directed 2006’s Silent Hill, returned to direct and co-wrote the screenplay with Sandra Waugh-An and William Schneider.

“Return to Silent Hill — is an adaptation created out of deep respect for a true masterpiece, Konami’s iconic Silent Hill 2. I hope fans will enjoy the movie,” said Hans in May, when it was reported that Cineverse had acquired the film for distribution in the United States.

In the trailer, we are shown a bunch of different monsters, including Creepers, Reclining Figures, Nurses, and at the end — Pyramidhead himself.

“You live here now,” the caption on the screen at the end of the video summarizes.

The film will be released in theaters on January 23, 2026.

The Silent Hill franchise debuted on PlayStation in 1999, spawning three sequels over the next five years. Although other installments and spinoffs followed, the first installment is considered one of the most famous and atmospheric achievements in the survival horror game genre.

Silent Hill 2 was released in 2002 and was remade in 2024. On September 25, we are waiting for release of Silent Hill f — the eighth game in the series, which takes place in the fictional Japanese town of Ebisugaoka in the 1960s and tells the story of high school student Hinako Shimizu, who tries to survive in a city covered in a mysterious fog by solving puzzles and fighting terrifying monsters.

