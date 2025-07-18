«You’re a faulty program that wants to live»: new trailer «Tron: Ares» introduces Jared Leto as AI and super soldier

40 years ago, Stephen Lisberger changed the landscape of special effects cinema with «Tron», in 2010 his success was repeated by Joseph Kosinski to the pulsating beats of Daft Punk, and now it’s Joachim Rönning’s turn with the threequel «Tron: Ares».

In «Ares», for the first time in the franchise’s history, we don’t go to the Grid — the Grid comes to us. An extremely complex program is sent into the real world on a dangerous mission that marks the first encounter between humanity and artificial intelligence.

Jeff Bridges reprises his role as Kevin Flynn — the software engineer from the original film who, after hacking into the mainframe of the tech company he once worked for, suddenly finds himself in the digital world and encountering the programs he helped develop. The sequel, titled «Tron: Legacy», we recall, told the story of Flynn’s son, who was trying to find his father.

At the same time, the main star of the movie is Jared Leto, who plays the supervillain and the same program «Ares». It is not known how Disney marketers plan to cope with the recent scandals where the actor accused of sexual harassment. Ukrainians had a controversial attitude toward Leto even before, thanks to his unjustified love for Russians during the war.

The supporting cast of «Tron: Ares» features Evan Peters («X-Men», «Deadpool 2»), Greta Lee («Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse»), Gillian Anderson (TV series «Sex Education», «Top Secret»), Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Hassan Minhaj and Arturo Castro. It is noteworthy that Peters plays Julian Dillinger, who shares the same surname as the villain of the first film, David Warner’s Ed Dillinger.

The music for the movie «Tron: Ares» was written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. The band has released the first single from the soundtrack «As Alive As You Need Me To Be» along with the trailer.

«Tron: Ares» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on October 9, one day before the world premiere.

Trailer (original)