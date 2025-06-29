«You shall not pee!»: in LEGO «The Lord of the Rings» Balrog does something funny and non-canonical to Gandalf

The new LEGO set based on the novel «The Lord of the Rings» with Balrog and Gandalf caused a lot of comments in X due to a not-so-good marketing photo.

The bookshelf set in «The Lord of the Rings: Balrog» recreates the «You Shall Not Pass» scene best known from the Peter Jackson movie. It features Gandalf confronts Balrog and saves the Brotherhood at the cost of his own life (yes, he really died and was reborn). However, the heroic and tragic episode caused a lot of laughter and comments.

The point is that Balrog’s whip of fire is somewhat strange: it is made in such a way that from some angles it looks like a stream coming from a characteristic place. It’s unlikely that anyone would have noticed this quickly if it weren’t for one of the official photos taken from just the right angle. As they say in Odesa, «if you stand near the manhole…».

Other angles show the true location and shape of the whip, the beam of which is actually curved in the other direction, but it is no longer possible to «discern» the demon’s mockery of the wizard. User X failed, and they left a lot of witty comments on the images.

«Okay, I’m not the only one who saw it»

«I know it’s a whip of fire, but it really looks like Balrog is mocking Gandalf»

The phrase «You won’t pee!» was mentioned several times

Some reviews were more critical and angry. Some even said that this nuance made them reconsider their purchase decision. Such kits can be very expensive — LEGO towers of Barad-dur with the Eye and Orcs for $460 consists of 5471 parts.

Source: IGN