You won’t need a psychologist. Dragon Age: The Veilguard adds a mode «invincibility»

BioWare, the studio behind Dragon Age: The Veilguard, has created a detailed character editor and added numerous options for customizing the gameplay. All this is to make the game as inclusive and accessible as possible for everyone, regardless of ability and preferences.

Difficulty options include the «Storyteller mode for those who are more interested in story than combat, «Adventurer mode for a balance between story and combat, and the most difficult level «Nightmare mode. Players can change the difficulty at any point in the game, except for the «Nightmare» mode.

Of particular note is the «Infinity» (Unbound) option, which allows players to fully customize the gameplay to their liking. You can adjust the navigation assistance, auto-aiming, time to block blows, the amount of damage received and dealt, and enable the deathless mode.

Corinne Boucher, the game’s director, emphasized that none of these options are cheats, but rather an opportunity to make the game accessible to all players, regardless of their abilities. The game will also feature other options to increase accessibility and usability.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (formerly known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf) — is the sequel to the cult role-playing franchise Dragon Age from Electronic Arts and BioWare. New lands, heroes, and enemies await players. Each choice in the extensive storyline will have a meaning and influence the course of events. The main task is to assemble a team of heroes and save the world from the threat that lies behind the mysterious Veil.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released this fall on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X and S. In mid-June, BioWare held a 20-minute gameplay demonstration.

While BioWare is trying to make Dragon Age: The Veilguard accessible to everyone, From Software has taken a different approach. Recently, streamer Kai Senate, disappointed with the difficulty of the final boss in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, invited a psychologist to the broadcast to help him cope with his emotions. After 60 hours of battling the game’s boss, Senat needed professional help to complete the game.

Source: Gameinformer