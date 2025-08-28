YouTube launches Hype button in 39 countries — viewers can boost video ratings

YouTube begins global rollout of the Hype feature, which allows fans to help their favorite authors gain more popularity.

This feature was first announced at the Google Made On YouTube event in 2024. At that time, a special Hype button was introduced, which is located below the familiar “Like” button. It will be available for videos of those authors who have less than 500 thousand subscribers.

At the moment, the feature is already available in 39 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and India. Unfortunately, Ukraine is not on this list.

How YouTube Hype works

Each viewer can support up to three videos per week. For this, videos receive special points. They help to get higher in the new rating leaderboard, which users can find in the Explore tab.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

To make the mechanics fairer, YouTube takes into account the size of the author’s audience. If the channel is smaller, it receives an additional bonus for each Hype. This means that it will be easier for less popular creators to gain points and promote their work.

Videos that have received fan support are marked with a Hyped badge. Users will also be able to filter the main YouTube feed to see only those videos that have already received this badge.

When a video you’ve supported gets closer to making it to the top of the list, YouTube will send a notification to those who have clicked Hype.

For the most active viewers, there is a monthly Hype Star badge — it shows that the user systematically supports content creators.

Future plans

The company explained that fans have long wanted to become part of the success of their favorite authors. Hype gives them this opportunity. But this feature also opens up a new monetization area for YouTube. The platform plans to allow viewers to purchase additional Hype to promote their favorite videos even more actively. Paid Hype is currently being tested in Brazil and Turkey.

In the near future, YouTube is developing special leaderboards based on interests, such as gaming or fashion. You will also be able to share the fact that you just “liked” a video.

Creators will be able to track all activity in the YouTube Studio mobile app. There, a new Hype card has been added to the analytics section, as well as a weekly summary with the number of Hypes and points received.