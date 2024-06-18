YouTube launches its own fact-checking system — users will be able to add notes to disinformation in videos

The YouTube team has launched a new experiment to combat the spread of fake news and disinformation on the platform.

As part of the experiment, YouTube will allow you to add notes to public videos. This feature seems to be very similar to Community Notes in X (Twitter). Essentially, it allows viewers to add context to a specific statement in a video so that other viewers can better understand the facts presented in the video. If the presenter makes a mistake in the video or deliberately spreads false information, the notes can be used to point out the incorrect data.

This feature is currently being tested in the United States for «a limited number of contributors» who speak English. To supplement the information in a video, the respective user must submit a note related to the claim for a specific video. This note will be forwarded to a third-party evaluator. These evaluators will then decide whether the note should be made publicly available.

If a comment is made public, other viewers can rate it in one of three ways: «helpful», «partially helpful», or «unhelpful». They will also be able to provide their own context and sources explaining why they gave the rating. The algorithm will then decide which notes to publish. This algorithm is adaptive, so if a note is rated «unhelpful» for a while, but then many people start rating it «helpful» because of new information, the algorithm will react accordingly.

If the experiment is deemed successful, the general public should start seeing annotations on some «videos in the coming weeks and months».

