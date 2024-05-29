YouTube Playables games are now available on Android, iOS, and in the browser — but not yet in Ukraine

After starting testing last year, YouTube is expanding its Playables games to Android, iOS, and the web. These are free, small games that can be accessed on YouTube in mobile apps and on your computer. Google calls them «a fun, interactive way to watch YouTube».

Games can be found on the homepage, as well as in the Explore panel at the bottom under Podcasts. You can also save games to your favorites.

On YouTube Premium, the video will continue to play in the background while you play the game, and its game sound will be muted. Free users will not have this convenience — the game sound will work. Each Playable game has controls above it that allow you to exit, mute/unmute audio, save, and access additional menus.

There are currently over 75 games, including Angry Birds Showdown, Cut The Rope, and Trivia Crack. Categories include action, sports, puzzles, arcade, role-playing and strategy, board and card, quizzes, and simulations.

YouTube reports that starting today, the «Playables» experiment is expanding to more people in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. The games will reach more users in the coming months.

Source: 9to5google