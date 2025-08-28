YouTube Premium suddenly started showing ads to some users

No app or service is immune to crashes, but YouTube has been experiencing too many issues lately. Usually, Google responds quickly and fixes most errors within a few hours. However, there is one outage that the company learned about too late, and the cause of which has yet to be determined.

It’s about YouTube Premium users who pay to watch videos on the service without ads. Some subscribers complain that, despite the terms of their subscription, they still see adverts while watching videos. This is widely reported on Reddit (link to the discussion: 1, 2, 3). The discussions have been going on for almost a month now, but Google’s official response has only recently appeared.

Google confirmed on support pagesaid it was aware of the problem and was investigating. More than 48 hours have passed since the announcement, but the company has not yet provided any explanation for the failure. Meanwhile, some Reddit users suggest that they have found a possible explanation.

One of the users, under the nickname u/Nanor_32, wrotethat in his case, his YouTube Premium subscription automatically changed to Premium Lite. This was also confirmed by Tech-Issues Today. Premium Lite is cheaper, but unlike the full-fledged Premium, it still shows ads. At the same time, Google has not officially confirmed any forced transitions between tariff plans for existing users.

The difference between YouTube Premium and Premium Lite

YouTube Premium

(individual plan): $13.99 per month (UAH 99.00 in Ukraine). There are no ads, access to YouTube Music, the ability to download videos for offline viewing and play videos in the background.

YouTube Premium Lite: $7.99 per month (not available in Ukraine). The main difference is that some ads are still displayed. At the same time, the service is cheaper and available in selected countries (currently 19).

From an economic point of view, it makes no sense for Google to force users to switch to a cheaper tariff, as the company will lose revenue. The only logical explanation is a technical failure that caused such cases.

Source: androidpolice