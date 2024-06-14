YouTube tests experimental features: video search with Google Lens, channel QR codes, and AI chat summaries

The YouTube team shared information about some experimental features that are being tested on the platform. These features are usually available for a short period of time and only to a small group of people.

One such feature currently being tested is video search using a smartphone camera and Google Lens. This allows users to find relevant videos of what they are currently seeing in the real world. Users participating in the experiment will see the Lens button in the search bar. After clicking on it, YouTube will suggest a video based on the image taken from the camera at that moment. The user will also be able to get more information about visual elements by clicking «Search on Google». This test applies to a small percentage of viewers watching YouTube on Android mobile devices.

YouTube is also testing channel QR codes. This feature is designed to make it easier for creators to share their channels with others. Participants in the experiment can share their channel’s QR code by going to the You tab in the bottom menu of the app > tapping the icon under the handle that says Share your channel > tapping the QR code in the menu that appears. Viewers can find the QR code and share it by tapping the three-dot menu on the channel page. The codes can be scanned both online and offline.

The platform is also testing chat summaries generated by artificial intelligence. Eligible participants in the experiment will see a banner at the top of the chat when they join a live stream that has accumulated enough chat activity before joining. These summaries are based on published chat messages ─ they will not use text intended for verification, or that contains blocked words or is sent by blocked users. This experiment applies to a small percentage of viewers who join the respective live streams in English. The experimental feature is not currently available in all countries.

Source: google