YouTuber cools AMD Threadripper Pro 9995WX with BMW M4 radiator and Toyota Highlander fans

The new AMD Threadripper Pro 9995WX can consume from 350W to 1000W, and it does not come with a cooling system.

Processors Threadripper PRO 9000 was introduced in June. 96-core, 192-threaded 9995WX, which was released this month designed for high-performance workstations. It has 384 MB of total cache on board, and its operating frequencies can reach 5400 MHz. Not surprisingly, such a monster consumes a lot of power — the nominal TDP of the processor is 350 watts. However, when the cooling system allows it, you can raise the consumption to a cosmic 1000 watts or more by overclocking.

This is what one of the processor’s owners, Geekerwan, decided to do on YouTube. The Chinese enthusiast cooled the Threadripper Pro 9995WX using a car radiator from his own car — a BMW M4.

Geekerwan claims that his car’s radiator is one of the most efficient in the world among non-professional cars. The radiator measures 600×350 mm, about the size of five 360 mm CPU radiators of the standard type. Geekerwan didn’t bother with pumping water through the cooler, he used a pump from the same car with a capacity of 1200 liters per hour (20 l/min). And yes, he didn’t use standard PC fans either, limiting himself to two 30-centimeter fans from a Toyota Highlander 4×4. At least he used a standard water block.

After the tests, Geekerwan said that he did not achieve outstanding overclocking results (here he also mentions another blogger who reached 6250 MHz on a Threadripper Pro 7995WX with a similar number of cores under liquid nitrogen). The maximum core frequency under multi-threaded load did not exceed 5 GHz, although this is still a very good result — twice as high as AMD’s default.

In terms of consumption, on the contrary, it managed to exceed all expectations: during the Cinebench R23 test, the processor utilized more than 2000 watts of power.

At the end of the video, the author decided to test the overclocked Threadripper in games and concluded that it was not worth it. In his words, not even equipped with the Ryzen 9 9950X 3D V-cache copes with this task better. The only exception was one game — Cities: Skylines 2.

Source: Tom’s Hardware