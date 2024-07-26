YouTuber crash-tested Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 — didn’t survive the flames, but the crease is smaller

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 foldable smartphone was put to the test by Zach Nelson of the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel. Just like the fifth version, the new phone proved to be strong, durable, and of high quality.

The YouTuber started with a folding screen test, the results of which are similar to those of showed at one time the Galaxy Flip 5. This means that you should not press it too hard, remove the protective film, or leave dust on the surface before closing it.

Zach uses a scratch testing system with gradually increasing pressure on the glass to see what kind of stress it can withstand. Similar to its predecessor, the Flip 6’s internal screen can only withstand scratches at a conditional second level — beyond that, irreversible damage occurs.

At the same time, the outer screen is only damaged at pressure level 6 thanks to the Glass Victus 2 protection. The aluminum frame is relatively easy to scratch from all sides, which is an argument in favor of a Galaxy Flip 6 case.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 withstood a sand test, during which Zach poured sand on the main display, cover screen, and hinge. Although the particles added an unpleasant sound when the hinge was folded, the functionality and appearance seemed to be unaffected — you can take the phone to the beach.

The smartphone even passed the reverse bending test when the experimenter tried to close it in the opposite direction. Zach praised «magic» Samsung for the durability of the display and hinge — some other phones broke in two.

Perhaps most importantly for most prospective owners who are not going to break the phone — the crease on the Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 screen is much less noticeable than on the Flip 5. Other reviewers have already mentioned this.

Source: AndroidCentral