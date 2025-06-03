YouTuber creates the world’s most powerful handheld laser — buys components on eBay

YouTuber and US inventor Styropyro has assembled and tested a 250-watt handheld laser.

According to him, the laser system he created is 50 thousand times more powerful than laser pointers. Probably, his laser is much more powerful than it can be allowed by american law.

This, however, did not stop Styropyro from testing its own development. In a video of the results of field tests, the YouTuber burned several objects and even left burn marks on diamonds.

The most common type of handheld lasers are laser pointers, which are mainly used in educational institutions. The power of their laser beam is about 0.005 W, which cannot be compared to the 250-watt power of the Styropyro development.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Drake Anthony, works as a chemist and has already become known for his experiments with homemade laser systems. In the United States, the legal limit for laser devices is 5 milliwatts. This is to prevent damage to the eyes. With a power output of 250 W, the Styropyro system far exceeds these limitations and is close to the power used in industrial cutting tools.

To build his own laser system, Styropyro purchased used high-quality parts from eBay and other second-hand shops. In particular, he used industrial laser diodes intended for movie projectors and other damaged electronic components.

Laser installation the YouTuber’s light source contains several powerful blue laser diodes that combine into a single, super-powerful beam. During the test, Styropyro used protective equipment, including special goggles. He also worked in a controlled environment to reduce the likelihood of any accidents.

«This laser is so far off the danger rating scale that its danger to the eyes is incomprehensible», — the YouTuber admits.

In addition to burning things Styropyro demonstrated the process of creating artificial rubies using its laser installation. It focused a laser beam on the material until it crystallized into gem-like structures.