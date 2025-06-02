YouTuber places a PC with NVIDIA RTX 4060 in a chair — you can really burn

Don’t know where to put your gaming PC in a tight space? There’s a place where it won’t get in the way and no one will look. А NVIDIA RTX 4060 video card will provide comfort in winter.

Computer, built into the chairhas very decent specs: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, 64 GB of RAM, the aforementioned narrow-profile RTX 4060, and other components to the max. YouTuber Basically Homeless used the FlexiSpot C7 Max ergonomic chair as a base. He drilled holes in the wheeled base to accommodate the power cables.

But even the most compact components, like a mini-ATX motherboard, need some kind of case. At the same time, the functionality of a not-so-cheap chair needs to be preserved. The enthusiast added space under the wooden seat with 50mm aluminum supports. However, this design did not accommodate the video card, so it was placed on the side, parallel to the motherboard, and connected with a riser.

The mechanism of movement of the chair is already installed under this structure. Yes, it has become taller, but this does not interfere with any functions. It’s worth adding that the power button is located right in the seat from the bottom. As usual, I had to replace the riser to get the video card to work properly.

A nice bonus feature was the heated seat with a video card and other components. We can only wish the author that his chair would only burn up figuratively, or better yet, not at all.