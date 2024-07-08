ZOTAC disclosed the data of technology buyers — accounts, names, and warranty claims

ZOTAC was caught up in a scandal due to the leakage of customers’ personal information. The reason for this was the negligent management of RMA files Return merchandise authorization is the return of defective or faulty products to a seller, distributor, or directly to the manufacturer for replacement, repair, or refund.

The author of the GamersNexus YouTube channel was one of the first to notice the problem. He said that the problem arose from uploading important files to Google web servers. This made them available to anyone who searched for «ZOTAC RMA» in a search engine. The files included business invoices, return requests, and personal customer data.

A viewer of the GamersNexus channel noticed his RMA file in the search results. It contained detailed user data, bill amounts, and other information. The business accounts revealed that ZOTAC was purchasing previous-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards for $2400 each.

One of ZOTAC’s partners expressed outrage: «If I can find my credit documents on Google… what is this? How can you do business so carelessly?»

How to check if your data has been leaked

Owners of ZOTAC products should check to see if their personal information has been made public. To do this, enter your name in the search and add «site:zotacusa.com». The company is already working to resolve the issue and asks customers to send personal documents by email.

Source: Tweaktown