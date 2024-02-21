Foldable smartphones are usually quite expensive devices. But the situation is gradually changing. In Japan, for example, the new ZTE Libero Flip is sold for only $420 or $265 on pre-order. This is several times cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which costs about $1000.

For relatively little money, the manufacturer offers a 6.9-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 2790×1188 pixels. On the rear panel is an additional 1.43-inch round display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. It is used for widgets and previews when taking selfies with the main camera. This round block also houses the main 50-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera is available in the round hole of the main display.

The ZTE Libero Flip smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The battery capacity is 4310 mAh and supports 33W fast charging. The device has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 modules. This model is IP42 dust and moisture resistant. The device runs on Android 13.

Source: The Verge