Apple MacBook screen can be shattered by a regular postcard — the manufacturer says it's not a bug, but a feature

It’s a real nightmare for an Apple MacBook owner to open the device and see a damaged screen. This result is extremely easy to achieve due to inattention.

Tiktoker classicheidi shared a video with the consequences of her carelessness and urged viewers to learn from her mistakes The video received 886.9 thousand views and went viral. Heidi said she put the postcard she was showing between the MacBook keyboard and its screen and simply closed the lid.

The result: most of the display was completely black, and the rest consisted of colored bars and part of the image above them. She only noticed this when she opened the laptop again after a while. In another video, she says that she used to put various paper things between the halves of the MacBook and warned others against doing so, as the mistake could cost hundreds of dollars. This is not the first publicly known case of this kind.

What does Apple say about this? The company described the handling of the MacBook in a technical support document cited by TechRadar. Apple strives to make the device as thin as possible, which means an extremely small gap between the halves when closed. So any small thing can damage the screen — even a piece of thick paper.

The manufacturer warns that “leaving any materials on the display, keyboard, or kickstand may interfere with the display’s operation when it is closed and may cause damage.” The company advises that you carefully remove any foreign objects from the keyboard or display before closing it.

Apple calls this “tight tolerances,” but the news writer’s engineering background suggests that tolerances — is something of the opposite. It is usually an excessive margin of safety or other characteristics of a device that ensures that it will not be damaged during normal operation. In some industrial cases, they can reach several or even dozens of times.

Obviously, the tolerances of ordinary consumer equipment are not as large, but they still have to guarantee operation and the absence of significant damage during intensive daily use. It is hard to say that the author of the video did anything that goes beyond the scope of normal use of the device in everyday life. Rather, it’s a matter of insufficient strength of the MacBook itself. How to wrote one of the commentators of ITC.ua In another topic, the MacBook keyboard buttons can reflect on the screen, and this is hardly pleasant to look at.