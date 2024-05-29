GitHub and JFrog announce integration: single sign-on, shared dashboards, and code management

The well-known developer platforms GitHub and JFrog have announced a partnership that provides for deeper integration between the services.

How reports Techcrunch, developers will be able to optimally manage both source code repositories on GitHub and binary repositories.

The integration will provide:

tracking code from source to binary packages on both platforms;

support for single sign-on;

unified project structures, including role mapping.

Later, a unified dashboard with common security tools from GitHub and JFrog will appear.

This integration isn’t a big deal — both companies work in the DevOps space. As it turned out, about half of JFrog’s customers are also GitHub users.

«Essentially, this cooperation, this marriage, doesn’t need to be explained to our customers because they are here: they are here either for the source code or for the binaries — and this cooperation will make their lives easier», — said JFrog CEO and co-founder Shlomi Ben Haim.

GitHub CEO Thomas Domke Domke noted that in the future, GitHub plans to provide Copilot with more features, such as the Sentry service.

Security integration is also important: users usually use both GitHub and JFrog, but they don’t want to check two different dashboards.

The companies are reportedly planning to deepen the integration even further in the near future. They will announce further plans at the JFrog swampUP conference in September.